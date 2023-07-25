Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – The beloved restaurant in downtown Salt Lake City, Bambara, recently reopened after a complete renovation and debut of a newly designed interior and menu. Bambara brings a diverse experience to the bustling downtown restaurant scene. Patrick LeBeau, Bambara’s Executive Chef, showed us one of their staple dishes, Prosciutto Beignets; tune in to see how he puts an expert touch on this delicious dish and find the recipe below.

Prosciutto Beignets Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup water

4oz butter

1t salt

5 oz flour

5ea eggs

10 oz prosciutto, minced

Instructions:

Bring water and butter to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir in salt and flour and mix with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon until the dough ball forms and pull cleanly away from the sides of the pan. Remove from heat and add prosciutto and stir until incorporated. Add eggs one at a time, stirring until the mixture is smooth. Spoon into the fryer at 325 degrees and cook for 8-10 minutes until golden brown

Chef LeBeau’s philosophy when creating menus and recipes is to “let the ingredients speak for themselves and not to overcomplicate the food.” He strives to provide the best products, using what is in season and local to the region, including local game, served in an approachable yet interesting way.

To see more of the menu, visit www.bambara-slc.com and their Instagram @BambaraSLC. Bambara is located in the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City, 202 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.