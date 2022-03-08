Local dance studio, Strictly Ballroom, has partnered with doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation to raise money for those impacted by the war in Ukraine. Sasha Atlukhov from Center Stage joined us in the studio to share what they are doing to help.

The events happening in Ukraine hit home for Atlukhov because that is where he is originally from and he still has many friends and family members there. He wanted to do something to help, so the studio is holding a Ballroom dance gala to raise money for the Ukraine Refugee Fund. DoTerra has agreed to triple the amount the studio raises up to $200,000. Atlukhov says the three ways you can help are to attend the gala, watch the live stream or donate directly.

As our hearts go out to Ukrainian citizens, this is a great way to come together to help. Every penny of your donation will go directly to help those in need in three ways:

1: EMERGENCY SUPPLIES including food, clothing, diapers, and medicine.

2: TEMPORARY HOUSING

3: REFUGEE CENTER NEEDS including mattresses, bedding, and supplies.

The event will be taking place Tuesday, March 8th at 7 pm at Center Stage in Orem. The $50 to admission will go directly to Ukraine Refugee Fund.

Dancers Vladyslav Pohorilyi and Ceilidh McSeveney shared a sneak peek at what is to come at the benefit gala.

Website: doterrahealinghands.org/advocate-led-projects/strictly-ballroom