It would not be a celebration with festive balloons! Marianne Flint, owner of Locally Twisted, a full service balloon company, helped us decorate our set with a balloon arch over our home base. Flint joined the GTU hosts to discuss a bit more about her business located in West Jordan. The arch that Flint assembled took her an impressive 45 minutes to blow up and set up. It was hung by balloons over the curtain rods above our windows. The arch will last at least a week and it is not unheard of to last as long as a month. No matter the occasion ism Locally Twisted can make a custom balloon bouquet, wall, centerpiece, arch or any other decor for your needs.

To book Locally Twisted for your next event, contact them online:

Instagram: @locally_twisted

Facebook: Locally Twisted

locallytwisted.com