Ballet Blast workout with Brianne Healey Johnson!

Former host that we adore, Brianne was in studio today to show us all things Ballet Blast! This awesome workout can still be done online during the pandemic, so there’s not excuse not to give it a try. You can do it anywhere, and we demonstrated today.

This barre workout sculpts, burns, and even though it has ballet undertones, you certainly don’t have to be a trained dancer to follow along and see the results.

Brianne has launched a new app to workout with, that teams up with fitness trainers around the state! Watch Brianne put Nicea and Reagan through the paces, and find out how to try it out yourself. Thanks Bri, for making sweating so darn fun!

