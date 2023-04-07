SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Hormones play a vital role in women’s health. Learning how to support yourself through hormonal shifts can help you to support your body and feel your best. Linnea Turner is a holistic hormonal health practitioner, and she shares tips on how to sync your lifestyle with your menstrual cycle.

Many women aren’t taught about how hormones impact their entire physiology. Unbalanced hormones can lead to symptoms like fatigue, depression, anxiety, weight fluctuation, acne, mood swings, and more. Learning to balance them naturally through specific exercises, recipes, and lifestyle changes, will help you in every way.

By understanding the different stages of your menstrual cycle, you can make small changes to better support yourself every day. Your cycle has four phases: menstrual, follicular, ovulatory, and luteal. Your hormones make big shifts through each phase, and you can easily do things to help balance these changes.

In your menstrual phase, it is important to prioritize rest to regain your strength. In your follicular phase, your estrogen is rising. Eating more fermented foods and fresh fruits and vegetables accompanied by more cardio-based workouts will help you to feel your best. In your ovulatory phase, your testosterone is rising, so this is the best time for more muscle-building workouts. In your luteal phase, your hormones are going down, and it can help to include certain dietary supplements to keep yourself nourished.

Balancing your hormones isn’t about dieting. There is no restriction, just inclusion. Eating to support your cycle is about what you can include in your daily consumption to nourish yourself to the best extent. In your menstrual phase, prioritize magnesium and potassium. In your follicular phase, eat more fresh vegetables to flush out extra estrogen as your body’s levels rise.

If you want to start working to balance your hormones, Linnea has plenty of recipes and workouts that work for each of your cycle’s phases. To find her content, check her out on TikTok or Instagram @SyncwithLinn!