Bakety Bake’s Cookie & Icing Recipe

Mix it, bake it, ice them up! Kourtney Post is the dessert designer behind Bakety Bake, a cottage foods bakery in Idaho. She stopped by to show us how to work with royal icing.

Bakety Bake’s Best Vanilla Almond Sugar Cookies

1 Cup Unsalted Butter (softened, but still cool)

3 Cups Granulated Sugar

2 Large Eggs

1 ½ teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1 ½ teaspoon Almond Extract

½ teaspoon Baking Powder

¾ teaspoon Salt

4 ½ Cups Flour

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line cookie sheet with parchment paper. In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream together butter and sugar until well incorporated. Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add vanilla and almond extracts and mix. Add baking powder and salt and mix. Add flour, one cup at a time until dough is smooth and elastic, and only slightly sticky. Dust a baking mat (or clean countertop) with powdered sugar or flour and roll out dough to about 3/8” thick. Sprinkle extra flour or powdered sugar on dough if the rolling pin sticks when rolling. Cut out desired shapes and place on cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake at 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Smaller cookies will be done closer to the 8 minutes while larger cookies may need 10 minutes or more. The cookies are done when the surface is no longer shiny or glossy, but the edges have not yet begun to brown. Remove cookies from the oven and allow to cool on the cookie sheet and then transfer to a cooling rack for the bottoms to dry. Place cookies in an airtight container until ready to decorate. They also freeze well for up to a month.

Bakety Bake’s Best Royal Icing

1/3 Cup Meringue Powder

½ Cup Warm Water

1 tsp Clear Vanilla Extract

1 tsp Almond Extract or Emulsion

1/4 Cup Liquid Egg Whites

1 TBS Light Corn Syrup

2 LBS Powdered Sugar

In a stand mixer whisk together meringue powder, warm water, vanilla extract and almond extract until frothy (1-2 minutes). Add liquid egg whites and whisk to combine. Change to paddle attachment and add corn syrup and powdered sugar, 1 Cup at a time until all is incorporated. Once all the powdered sugar has been added, mix on high for 2-3 minutes. Icing will turn bright white and be very thick.

If making one color, you can add gel food coloring at this point or divide into smaller bowls to color as needed.

Use warm water, very small amounts at a time, to thin mixture to desired consistency. To thicken icing, add sifted powdered sugar. Store any unused icing in an airtight container in the fridge up to 3 days or freeze up to a month.

Be sure to follow her on Instagram @bakety_bake and visit her website, www.baketybakeidaho.com