Baked Sweet Potato with Whipped Honey Butter

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

She’s the queen of talking, and an incredible chef in the kitchen, is there anything Reagan can’t do? Today she is sharing another tasty recipe that will become a new favorite go-to!

Ingredients:

-Sweet potatoes

-Olive oil

-Salt

-Butter

-Honey

Bake Sweet Potatoes Directions:

Prepare the sweet potatoes: While the oven is preheating, scrub the sweet potatoes clean and place them in a roasting dish then drizzle with olive oil. Season generously with salt and rub the oil and salt into the sweet potato skin.

2. How long to bake sweet potatoes: Smaller sweet potatoes can be baked for 30-45 minutes at 200°C/400ºF while larger sweet potatoes might need up to an hour. The potatoes are done when a sharp knife can easily be inserted. Sweet potatoes are forgiving and can be baked at lower temperatures for longer with similarly delicious results.

Whipped Honey Butter Directions:

Make the whipped honey butter: Whip softened butter with honey (or maple syrup) until light and fluffy. Season with salt and set aside.

2. Serve: Once the potatoes are baked, remove them from the oven and allow them to rest for 5 minutes then make a long cut on the top of each sweet potato. Add a generous dollop of honey butter and serve.