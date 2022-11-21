SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Maggie Faber comes to the GTU kitchen to share her tips and tricks. Faber shared her best tips for hosting Thanksgiving including a decadent baked maple apple brie that will be sure to be a fan favorite with your family and friends.

Here are some of Faber’s tips for a smooth Thanksgiving dinner:

-Turkey Tips; If frozen, start defrosting Sunday night or Monday morning and place in the fridge. Faber begs people not to defrost on the counter the day of because that can cause salmonella. Accounting for 1/2-1 lb per person of turkey is a good serving size. There are usually ample sides for people to feast on. We tend to overestimate how much turkey each person will eat. Season the turkey and make it oven ready and place it in the roasting pan the night before. Before baking, let your turkey rest on the counter 1 hour to help it come closer to room temperature, this will shorten cooking time. Plan to have the turkey out of the oven 1-2 hours before you want to eat, that way you have oven space for cooking and warming sides.

-If you are running low on fridge space use your coolers and our cold weather to your advantage, store things outside!

-Plan to cook some items in your extra appliances so your oven and stovetop can be saved for the turkey and warming-slow cooker, pressure cooker, toaster oven and air fryer

-Start prepping and cooking early. Pies are easy to make the day before and you can have other sides prepped and oven ready 1-3 days before. Make your gravy a few days before Thanksgiving with chicken stock then fortify it with drippings before you eat to enhance the flavor.

-If people want to bring food, assign them items you don’t like!

-If you can set the table a day or two in advance or assign a guest to table setting duty.

-Have disposable tupperware/containers for leftovers ready to go for guests to take food home with them

-Try to have an empty dishwasher before you start eating, that way clean up is easier and if some one wants to help they don’t have to put away your dishes first. OR leave cleanup for the next day, it can wait

Maple Apple Brie en Croute

½ package (1 sheet) frozen puff pastry thawed

1 medium apple, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

1 round brie cheese (8 ounces)

Sea Salt

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

1 egg, beaten