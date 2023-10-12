A simple cheesy weeknight meal the whole family will enjoy and feel good about!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This baked chicken broccoli alfredo recipe is the perfect easy weeknight meal. Pasta is cooked with fresh broccoli florets and then baked with rotisserie chicken, alfredo sauce, and lots of cheese!

Baked Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

1 pound penne pasta

1 Tablespoon kosher salt

3 cups fresh broccoli florets

4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

3 cups alfredo sauce

4 ounces Cache Valley® Mozzarella cheese, shredded (approximately 1 cup)

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Steps

Preheat the oven to 350˚ and grease a 9×13 baking dish with butter or cooking spray. Bring a large pot with 4 quarts of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add salt to the boiling water, stir in the pasta, and cook for 7 minutes. Add broccoli florets and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes until the pasta is al dente and the broccoli is bright green. Drain the water completely from the pasta and broccoli and place it in the prepared baking dish. Do not rinse. Add the rotisserie chicken, alfredo sauce, shredded Cache Valley® Mozzarella cheese, and grated parmesan and stir to combine. Bake the pasta in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes until the cheese is melted and the top is lightly golden brown.

Notes:

Broccoli – Frozen broccoli can be used instead of fresh. Cook the pasta for 10 minutes first, then add the broccoli for the last 30 to 60 seconds just to heat.

– Frozen broccoli can be used instead of fresh. Cook the pasta for 10 minutes first, then add the broccoli for the last 30 to 60 seconds just to heat. Cheese – Freshly grate a block of Cache Valley® Mozzarella cheese for the best texture to the sauce. In the interest of time, Cache Valley® Shredded Mozzarella cheese can be used.

– Freshly grate a block of Cache Valley® Mozzarella cheese for the best texture to the sauce. In the interest of time, Cache Valley® Shredded Mozzarella cheese can be used. Meat – Substitute the chicken for Italian sausage, meatballs, shrimp, or steak. Omit the meat for a vegetarian dish.

– Substitute the chicken for Italian sausage, meatballs, shrimp, or steak. Omit the meat for a vegetarian dish. Stovetop – Combine the cooked pasta and broccoli with the chicken, alfredo, and cheeses in a pot over low heat and stir until the cheese is melted and creamy.

– Combine the cooked pasta and broccoli with the chicken, alfredo, and cheeses in a pot over low heat and stir until the cheese is melted and creamy. Make Ahead – Assemble the dish up until baking time. Cool and cover in plastic wrap. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Remove to sit at room temperature while the oven is preheating. Cooking times may be a bit longer.

– Assemble the dish up until baking time. Cool and cover in plastic wrap. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Remove to sit at room temperature while the oven is preheating. Cooking times may be a bit longer. Storage – Leftovers can be kept for 3-5 days in the refrigerator in an airtight container. Reheat in the microwave or on the stovetop with a bit of milk or cream.

Visit CacheValleyCreamery.com for more delicious recipes and product information.

Recipe prepared by Amanda Scarlati with Scarlati Family Kitchen. Follow @ScarlatiFamilyKitchen

