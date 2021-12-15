Baked brie with cranberries and pecans

Mary Susan Jenkins wowed the crew with her Baked Brie with Cranberries and Toasted Pecans.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 sheet puff pastry trimmed
- 8 oz brie wheel
- ⅓ cup chopped pecans
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tbsp butter
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- 1 egg beaten
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- On a lightly floured surface place roll out the puff pastry sheet until it is just slightly thinner. Flour the top of the puff pastry as needed, making sure not to use too much flour.
- In a small saucepan, heat butter with the pecans and cinnamon until lightly toasted. Be careful not to burn the nuts. Set aside for assembly.
- Trim off about a 2 inch segment on the short side.
- Place the brie in the center. Then place the toasted pecans on top.
- On top of the pecans place the brown sugar followed by the dried cranberries.
- Wrap the puff pastry over the top of the brie and toppings. You can use a little bit of water on your fingers to seal the puff pastry together at parts that may have an opening.
- Brush the entire puff pastry with a beaten egg.
- Bake on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper for 35-40 minutes. Make sure to check the bottom so it doesn’t become over baked.
- Serve warm on a charcuterie board, with crackers, or by itself.