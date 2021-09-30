Chef Aaron Ballard is making delicious Baja Shrimp Tacos with Fresh Slaw that will be perfect for your next family dinner!
Baja Shrimp (serves six to eight)
Ingredients:
- 1/2 Lb Fresh Shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails removed, and chopped into 1/2″
- 1 Garlic clove, crushed
- 1 tsp salt
- ¼ cup lime juice
- ½ bunch cilantro
- 1 tsp cumin
- 2 tsp coriander
- 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 Tbsp crushed cocoa nibs or unsweetened organic coco powder
- 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper
- 16-24 corn tortillas
- Fresh Cilantro for garnish
Directions:
- In a food processor, process all ingredients minus shrimp.
- Mix with shrimp and marinate for 30 minutes.
- In a sauté pan heat a small amount of oil and cook shrimp for 3 to 4 mins or until shrimp is cooked through.
- Season with salt and pepper if necessary.
Slaw (serves six to eight)
Ingredients:
- 1/2 head Savoy cabbage- shredded
- 1/4 cup Shoestring carrots
- 1/4 small red onion- shaved
- 6 sprigs of cilantro- cleaned and roughly chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Champagne vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon Real Salt
Directions:
- Place all ingredients into a large bowl and toss.
- Set aside in the fridge to macerate while you prepare the shrimp marinade.
- Once you are ready to plate the dish quickly dip tortillas into water and warm in a non-stick pan on the range on medium-high heat until soft.
- Place in a tortilla warmer or folded foil packet.
Enjoy!