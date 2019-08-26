Summit Vista is the first Life Plan Community in the state of Utah that opened 10 months ago in Taylorsville. It is an innovative type of retirement community that focuses on wellness and healthy aging.

From amazing lifestyle amenities and access to healthcare, to nutritious, restaurant quality food, Summit Vista sets seniors up for success in their freedom years.

Marcus Cordova, Associate Executive Director, and Aaron Spain, Executive Chef, joined us to share a delicious homemade pizza recipe along with details of Summit Vista.

Take part in Summit Vista’s community preview event, where you can tour the facility and enjoy a gourmet lunch. Call 866-346-6759 to RSVP and learn more online at summitvista.com

Baja Shrimp Pizza

There are so many different toppings and combinations that keep pizza from getting dull or boring. This Baja Shrimp Pizza is the perfect example of unexpected toppings taking the ordinary to extraordinary especially during this time of year when fresh green chiles are in season.

Pizza Dough Ingredients:

Yields 2 (14 inch) pizzas

3 1/2 to 4 cups bread flour, plus more for rolling

1 teaspoon sugar

1 envelope instant dry yeast

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 1/2 cups water, 110 degrees F

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus 2 teaspoons

Directions:

Combine the bread flour, sugar, yeast and kosher salt in the bowl of and combine. While the mixer is running, add the water and 2 tablespoons of the oil and beat until the dough forms into a ball. If the dough is sticky, add additional flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together in a solid ball. If the dough is too dry, add additional water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Scrape the dough onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead into a smooth, firm ball. Grease a large bowl with the remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil, add the dough, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and put it in a warm area to let it double in size, about 1 hour. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide it into 2 equal pieces. Cover each with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let them rest for 10 minutes.

Pizza Topping Ingredients:

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons freshly minced garlic

½ cup white wine

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined and split in half length wise

1 roasted red bell pepper peeled and cut into thin strips

2 roasted Poblano peppers roasted, peeled, seeded and diced

3 roasted Anaheim chiles roasted, peeled, seeded and diced

2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese

½ cup parmesan cheese

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¾ cup Cojita Cheese or Queso Fresco crumbled

Squeeze of lime juice from ½ of a lime

Directions:

While the dough is resting, heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add 2 T olive oil and 1 T fresh garlic and cook for one minute. Add the white wine and cook for 2 minutes Add the shrimp and cook only until pink. Shrimp with cook more in the oven Remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface…. Place dough on a cornmeal covered pizza peel and brush with olive oil and fresh garlic. Add the shrimp, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, green chiles, roasted red peppers Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is melted and bubbly. Garnish with fresh chopped cilantro, Cojita cheese and squeeze of lime juice. Serve with red hot pepper flakes if desired.

This story includes sponsored content.