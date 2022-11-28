SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) What better way to eat a beloved bagel and cream cheese? A loaded bagel casserole with all of your favorite breakfast side dishes! Chelsea McPherson shared her mother’s favorite breakfast creation with a twist. McPherson’s mom would make it a sweet dish but McPherson wanted to try a savory option. This is the perfect breakfast item for the holidays.

Recipe:

6 Everything bagels, cut into cubes

10 oz bacon (cooked and diced)

1 1/2 cups shredded Gruyere Cheese (can substitute Swiss or white cheddar)

1 block (8 oz) cream cheese, cut into cubes

6 eggs

2 cups half and half

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp green onions to garnish after baking

Cut the bagels into cubes and place them in a 9x 13 pan.

Directions:

Layer the bacon, Gruyere cheese, and cream cheese on top of the bagels. In a medium bowl, mix the eggs and a half and half until well combined. Add salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the the bagels, bacon, and cheeses. Cover and refrigerate overnight (or for at least 2 hours). In the morning, preheat your oven to 350° Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes. The casserole should be beginning to brown and the cheese melty. Add chopped green onions on top as a garnish and enjoy!!

For more recipes and food inspo, follow McPherson on Instagram: @chelsea.eats