SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) What better way to eat a beloved bagel and cream cheese? A loaded bagel casserole with all of your favorite breakfast side dishes! Chelsea McPherson shared her mother’s favorite breakfast creation with a twist. McPherson’s mom would make it a sweet dish but McPherson wanted to try a savory option. This is the perfect breakfast item for the holidays.

Recipe:

  • 6 Everything bagels, cut into cubes
  • 10 oz bacon (cooked and diced)
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded Gruyere Cheese (can substitute Swiss or white cheddar)
  • 1 block (8 oz) cream cheese, cut into cubes 
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 cups half and half 
  • Salt and pepper to taste 
  • 1 Tbsp green onions to garnish after baking
  • Cut the bagels into cubes and place them in a 9x 13 pan. 

Directions:

  1. Layer the bacon, Gruyere cheese, and cream cheese on top of the bagels. 
  2. In a medium bowl, mix the eggs and a half and half until well combined. Add salt and pepper.
  3. Pour the egg mixture over the the bagels, bacon, and cheeses. 
  4. Cover and refrigerate overnight (or for at least 2 hours). 
  5. In the morning, preheat your oven to 350°
  6. Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes. The casserole should be beginning to brown and the cheese melty. Add chopped green onions on top as a garnish and enjoy!! 

