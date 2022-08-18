- On Good Things Utah this morning – This month, tomato farmers are finding their yields in danger as California faces its worst drought in over a millennia. In fact, according to a recent study in the environmental journal Nature, the time period of 2000 to 2021 was the driest 22-year period since at least 1,200 years ago. That’s right — the last time the West Coast was this dry was in the year 800. California is responsible for 25% of the world’s output of tomatoes and leads the world in the production of processing tomatoes, the kind which are primarily canned, dehydrated and turned into paste, puree, pulp, ketchup, tomato sauce and tomato This juice. This output then becomes the starring ingredient in many of the tomato-based foods you know and love in restaurants, supermarket items and more. “We desperately need rain,” Mike Montna, the head of the California Tomato Growers Association told Bloomberg, mirroring many Californians who said their wells are drying up. “We are getting to a point where we don’t have inventory left to keep fulfilling the market demand.”
- Plus, we sit down too much, and it’s wrecking our bodies! Research shows that sitting too often for hours at a time can cause a slew of health issues. Here’s how to reduce those effects and maintain your well-being. We all want to stay healthy. Even when we’re dreading exercise, the idea of wellness is sometimes the one thing compelling enough to get us up out of our seats and push us to get moving. As it turns out, the getting up might be as important as the exercise itself. And that’s because there’s an insidious health hazard that’s built in to all of our lives. Are you ready to hear it? You’re not going to want to sit down for this. The big issue here is, in fact, sitting too much. As the world modernizes and digitizes, we get to spend a lot more time sitting than in days of yore. The problem, an increasing mountain of studies reveal, is that sitting takes a toll on our health. While calling it the new smoking might be too extreme, it does have a negative effect on a number of important health factors. Nicea tells us how you can incorporate less sitting into your lifestyle today.
- And names inspired by nature are gaining popularity this fall. Baby names inspired by nature are popular among parents with names like Oliver and Olivia — both Latin odes to the olive tree — making the Social Security Administration’s top 10 year after year. Nature themes can be as obvious as names such as River or Bear, or have more understated symbolism like Dylan, meaning “son of the sea” or “born from the ocean.” Actor Gwyneth Paltrow and musician Chris Martin named their first child, a daughter, Apple Blythe, born in 2004. And singer Pink welcomed daughter Willow Sage with husband Carey Hart in 2011.
Bad news for salsa and pasta sauce, tomato prices are on their way up
by: Nicea DeGering
