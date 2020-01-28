Bacon- Wrapped Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers

These four ingredient Bacon- Wrapped Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers. Beverly Astin stopped by to share the recipe, perfect for the big game.

Ingredients

  • 1 package (16 oz) thick-sliced bacon
  • 8-10 medium jalapenos
  • 1 package (8 oz) cream cheese softened
  • 1/2 C Craisins

Directions

  1. Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. line a sheet pan with aluminum foil and set a wire cooling rack on top of it.
  3. Lay out the bacon evenly. Bake for about 8 minutes. (The bacon will not be full cooked; this is just to get it started.)
  4. In the meantime, prepare your jalapenos b slicing them in half. Then remove the seeds and white flesh with a spoon. (It’s highly recommended that you wear gloves during this process.)
  5. In a medium bowl, mix together the cream cheese and Craisins.
  6. Use a spatula to fill the jalapeno halves with the cream cheese mixture. The cream cheese should be level with the top of the jalapeno half. 
  7. Wrap your filled jalapenos with the partially-cooked bacon. Depending on the size of the jalapeno, you can use a whole slice of bacon or cut it in half. A whole slice is recommended. Just tuck the bacon into itself or the jalapeno to keep it tightly wrapped. 
  8. Place your wrapped jalapenos back onto the wire cooling rack in your foil-lined baking pan.
  9. Return to the oven set at 350 degrees F and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the bacon is fully cooked. 

