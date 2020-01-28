Bacon- Wrapped Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers

These four ingredient Bacon- Wrapped Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers. Beverly Astin stopped by to share the recipe, perfect for the big game.
Ingredients
- 1 package (16 oz) thick-sliced bacon
- 8-10 medium jalapenos
- 1 package (8 oz) cream cheese softened
- 1/2 C Craisins
Directions
- Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees F.
- line a sheet pan with aluminum foil and set a wire cooling rack on top of it.
- Lay out the bacon evenly. Bake for about 8 minutes. (The bacon will not be full cooked; this is just to get it started.)
- In the meantime, prepare your jalapenos b slicing them in half. Then remove the seeds and white flesh with a spoon. (It’s highly recommended that you wear gloves during this process.)
- In a medium bowl, mix together the cream cheese and Craisins.
- Use a spatula to fill the jalapeno halves with the cream cheese mixture. The cream cheese should be level with the top of the jalapeno half.
- Wrap your filled jalapenos with the partially-cooked bacon. Depending on the size of the jalapeno, you can use a whole slice of bacon or cut it in half. A whole slice is recommended. Just tuck the bacon into itself or the jalapeno to keep it tightly wrapped.
- Place your wrapped jalapenos back onto the wire cooling rack in your foil-lined baking pan.
- Return to the oven set at 350 degrees F and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the bacon is fully cooked.