Bacon Chicken Bake

Angel Shannon was back on the show for our birthday episode preparing a chicken bacon bake. The original resident chef says it’s not only delicious it’s easy to make.
Ingredients:
- A half pound bacon, fried crispy and finely chopped
- 1 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
- 3 tablespoons dried onion flakes
- Four skinless, boneless chicken breasts
- Ranch dressing
- One stick butter (melted)
- Salt, pepper, and garlic to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- Combine bacon, bread crumbs and dried onion flakes in a large bowl.
- Seasoned chicken breast with salt, pepper and garlic to taste then brush with ranch dressing.
- Coat chicken with bread crumb mixture and placed on foil lined cookie sheet that’s been slightly sprayed with cooking oil drizzle with melted butter.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until browned and cooked through.
- Enjoy!
For more recipes from Angel, check her out on Facebook and Instagram @Waysofthewildchild or on her website cookingwithangel.com