Bacon Chicken Bake

Angel Shannon was back on the show for our birthday episode preparing a chicken bacon bake. The original resident chef says it’s not only delicious it’s easy to make.

Ingredients:

  • A half pound bacon, fried crispy and finely chopped
  • 1 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 3 tablespoons dried onion flakes
  • Four skinless, boneless chicken breasts
  • Ranch dressing
  • One stick butter (melted)
  • Salt, pepper, and garlic to taste

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°.
  2. Combine bacon, bread crumbs and dried onion flakes in a large bowl.
  3. Seasoned chicken breast with salt, pepper and garlic to taste then brush with ranch dressing.
  4. Coat chicken with bread crumb mixture and placed on foil lined cookie sheet that’s been slightly sprayed with cooking oil drizzle with melted butter.
  5. Bake for 30 minutes or until browned and cooked through.
  6. Enjoy!

For more recipes from Angel, check her out on Facebook and Instagram @Waysofthewildchild or on her website cookingwithangel.com

