Live Now
Watch: Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial

Bacon and Feta Stuffed Chicken

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

This savory dish is a must this weekend. Bacon and Feta Stuffed Chicken is something everyone will love. Kendra Nani stopped by to share the recipe:

Bacon and Feta Stuffed Chicken

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1/4 C cooked, crumbled bacon
  • 1/4 C crumbled feta
  • 1/2 t salt
  • 1/4 t pepper
  • 1 T olive oil 
  • 2 cans diced tomatoes-14 1/2 oz each
  • 1 T dried basil

Directions:

  1. Carefully cut a pocket into each chicken breast
  2. Fill with bacon and cheese
  3. Secure with toothpicks
  4. Sprinkle with salt and pepper
  5. In large skillet brown chicken in oil
  6. Drain one can of tomatoes, discarding the juice
  7. Add both cans to skillet
  8. Sprinkle with basil
  9. Cover and simmer for 10 min
  10. Uncover and continue to simmer for 5 min
  11. Serve over noodles with asparagus

Be sure to follow Kendra on Instagram @kendranani

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook