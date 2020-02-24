This savory dish is a must this weekend. Bacon and Feta Stuffed Chicken is something everyone will love. Kendra Nani stopped by to share the recipe:
Bacon and Feta Stuffed Chicken
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1/4 C cooked, crumbled bacon
- 1/4 C crumbled feta
- 1/2 t salt
- 1/4 t pepper
- 1 T olive oil
- 2 cans diced tomatoes-14 1/2 oz each
- 1 T dried basil
Directions:
- Carefully cut a pocket into each chicken breast
- Fill with bacon and cheese
- Secure with toothpicks
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper
- In large skillet brown chicken in oil
- Drain one can of tomatoes, discarding the juice
- Add both cans to skillet
- Sprinkle with basil
- Cover and simmer for 10 min
- Uncover and continue to simmer for 5 min
- Serve over noodles with asparagus
Be sure to follow Kendra on Instagram @kendranani