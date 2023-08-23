HERRIMAN, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Meet Patience Wayman, the mastermind behind Fudge Co! She joined us on the show with an array of back-to-school treats that are bound to tantalize your taste buds.

From creamy fudges to nostalgic candies, Fudge Co offers a variety of delights perfect for ushering in the new school year. But it’s not just about treats; it’s about supporting local businesses. Patience emphasizes the significance of shopping local, inviting customers to contribute to their community while satisfying their cravings.

The store’s personalized and curated gift options also offer unique ways to mark the occasion and celebrate new beginnings. Explore Fudge Co’s world of flavors at www.the-fudge-co.com and use the code 5OFF25 for a $5 discount on purchases of $25 or more (pre-tax and shipping). Stay updated on offerings by connecting with Fudge Co on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.