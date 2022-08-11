Life coach Abbi Winslow came on to talk helping teens transition into high school.

A new survey of 2,000 parents showed that 57% of parents said the back to school season was the most stressful part of the year. It is especially stressful transitioning from junior high to high school or elementary to junior high.

Preparing the teens mindset in advance can help to combat the fear and stress of the season.

Write down your worries, concerns and fears, ask yourself what would you do if these came true, and make a plan.

This way, no matter what, you can be confident you have a plan in place.

For more, visit www.abbiwinslow.com or follow @abbiwinslow