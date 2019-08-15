Back to school style essentials

School is almost back in session and if you haven’t taken your tweens and teens shopping yet, now is the time to head to Bohme!

Fernanda Bohme, the co-founder, joined us with the essentials you need to complete any daily school look that can also be suitable for teachers as well!

With her first model, she shared the mock neck tee which is a basic that goes with just about everything. Here, it was paired with an olive green skirt.

Fernanda shared that retro stripes are back! Whether it’s a tee or a sweater, you can’t go wrong with this classic look.

Graphic tees are also huge for kids right now! Pair it with high waist jeans, shorts or even a skirt. Bohme also has “art flavored” graphic tees that come with necklaces!

And don’t forget the backpacks! You can get beautiful neutral colors for $60!

Take advantage of their 30% off one item discount (in stores only) through Sunday, August 18.

Visit bohme.com to find a store near you and find them on Instagram: @bohme.boutique and Facebook: @bohmeboutique .

This story includes sponsored content.