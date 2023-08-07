Makeup artist and owner of Baqe Cosmetics, Quintin Croft shares back to school makeup for any age! The upcoming trends are glowing skin, so keep that cheek highlighter handy. Bold and bright lips are also in. People tend to think bold means bright red, but it can be a pink, a brown, many shades bring the wow factor.

Smudged and smokey eyeliner is trending, and Quintin demonstrates it on her lovely model. The smudge happens after the eye shadow is applied, and she takes us through what products to use, and how to do it. It only takes minutes!

Follow along on IG @baqecosmetics