Back to school hacks for parents

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
feedingamerica

Cat Palmer came by to make our lives a little easier and gave us tips on how to get back into a routine for the school year. This advice will not only help you but your children as well.

She recommends that one of the best hacks is to prepare everything the night before to minimize scrambling in the morning. Palmer will make muffins on Sunday or Monday so their breakfast is all ready for the morning and it’s one less thing to worry about.

She emphasizes how children love sticking to a routine, so be sure to have a schedule they can follow. She also finds it’s important to communicate with each other and lower your expectations so it doesn’t feel like you failed.

To get more advice visit catpalmer.com!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

feedingamerica

GTU Sponsors