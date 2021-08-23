Back to school breakfast and lunch ideas

Nettie Frank stopped by today to show us some back-to-school recipes so if you’re looking for an easy and creative meal, you have to try these! Also, don’t forget the cute napkin note in the lunch bag.
Ham and Cheese Croissants:
Ingredients
-1 package of refrigerated croissant dough
-1 package of sliced ham (or any meat you choose)
-1 package sliced cheese (I prefer cheddar!)
Directions
- Roll out dough and separate on dotted edge.
- Place one piece of ham and one piece of cheese on larger end and roll up
- Bake in 350° oven for 8-12 minutes
Churro Pancakes:
Ingredients
-2 c. pancake mix
-¾ c. Milk or milk substitute
-1 t. Vanilla
-2T. Sugar
-1 t. Cinnamon
Directions
- Mix ingredients together
- Whisk until smooth and not clumpy
- Pour onto heated griddle and flip when bubbles pop on the top
- Serve with syrup and butter!
Cucumber Cups:
Ingredients
-1 English Cucumber (Or bell pepper)
-1 package of cream cheese (I like the whipped kind)
-Everything Bagel seasoning
Directions
- Scoop out the seeds of the cucumber to make a boat
- Fill in with cream cheese
- Top with Everything Bagel seasoning
Chicken Salad and Chips:
Ingredients
-1 can of canned chicken (or whatever chicken you want to use, I love using leftover rotisserie chicken)
-2 T. Mayonnaise
-1 T. Yellow Mustard
-2 Pickles, chopped into small pieces
-Salt and Pepper
Directions
- Mix chicken together
- Mayo, mustard, pickles, salt, and pepper
- Serve with tortilla chips
Kids Charcuterie Board (Homemade Lunchable):
Ingredients
-1 package sliced ham
-1 package assorted cheese
-1 Package Ritz crackers
-Fresh Assorted Berries
Directions
Slice up meats and cheeses into smaller squares to fit onto crackers
Check out the video below on how to make these lunch meals.
Chef Nettie Frank IG @chefnettiefrank YouTube Chef Nettie Frank