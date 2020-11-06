Bachelorette Clare is engaged and the best way to reach out to someone with anxiety

  • On Good Things Utah this morning – Finally we get to the moment Bachelor Nation has been waiting for, Clare Crawley leaves the show early last night after accepting a proposal from Dale. So what happens now to the rest of the 16 men that were hoping to win her heart? We are discussing the most juicy night of television.
  • Plus, this made us laugh this morning – One pregnant celebrity mom is wondering why every pregnancy app compares babies to different fruits? We say it all just feels like a Costco watermelon:)
  • And if someone you know is suffering from anxiety or stress, especially this year, what is the best way to reach out? Deena has texts you can send that will show loved ones you care. Hope you join us for the end of the week on GTU!

Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

