Bachelor star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

- On Good Things Utah this morning – In a powerful interview this morning with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Colton Underwood came out as gay. The former Bachelor star said this past year has been a time of deep reflection and now he’s finally ready to let the world know his truth. We have the most jaw dropping moments from his bombshell interview.
- And the Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown is sharing more about her pageant days with Duck Dynasty’s Robertson family, opening up about the impact that competing had on her body image and mental health. The Alabama native joined Willie, Korie and Sadie Robertson, as well as Sadie’s husband Christian Huff, for an episode of the family’s Facebook Watch series At Home with the Robertsons. In it, they discussed the concept of beauty pageants – something that both Willie and Korie deterred their own daughters from being a part of – and how they can be both harmful and helpful. “I think having a strong sense of your femininity as a woman is something that should be celebrated. But there’s another side to it,” Brown explained, recalling her own history in pageantry that began when she was 15 years old. “I had a director of a pageant. She’s emailed me a picture of another girl’s body and said, ‘I need you to look like this in your swimsuit before this time.’ And it killed me.” Brown, who opened up about an ongoing battle with body image and disordered eating back in February said that the comment led her into a pattern of dieting. “I would go a year without eating carbs,” she shared. “It really messed with me a lot. And I dealt with some anxiety and depression because of it.”
- Finally, Reagan shares tips for clearing out the clutter! She brought video of her own closet which she finally revamped this spring. She tells us why it’s good not only for your space but also your mind!
- And at the end of the show men, you aren’t going to like this one – the “actual age” that you are termed “middle age” is on the way down. Yep, it’s even younger than ever! Brian has the breaking age news for us. Hope you join us this morning on GTU.