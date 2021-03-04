Bachelor host Chris Harrison apologizes on Good Morning America

- On Good Things Utah this morning – In his first interview since stepping aside from The Bachelor, host Chris Harrison, said he’s sorry. “I made a mistake,” he told “GMA” host Michael Strahan. “I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake and I own that.” It’s the most recent stop on Harrison’s forgiveness tour since he got into an exchange with Rachel Lindsay – the first black “Bachelorette” – on “Extra,” in which he defended Kirkconnell’s participation in an “Old South” plantation-themed college party in 2018.
- Plus, as the vaccine rollout continues across the country, eligibility is expanding to include younger age groups and those with medical conditions, including high body mass index (BMI). However, on social media, many people who qualify based on BMI are grappling with “vaccine guilt,” feeling like they might be taking doses of the vaccine away from someone who might be more “deserving.” After a viral Twitter thread highlighted the possible health risks of COVID-19 faced by people with obesity, many chimed in on the discussion. We’ll tell you what people are saying this morning.
- And whether you're trying to lose weight or gain weight – or even stay exactly the same – stepping on the scale is probably a regular part of your routine. But it's not as simple as putting both feet on the scale, reading the number, and moving on. The timing of those check-ins can actually make a big difference in how much you weigh! To find out what doctors say click here: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/best-time-to-weigh-yourself-48185819