Baby trends with mom-to-be Ali

She’s almost there! Our resident mama-to-be Ali gathered up some of the most adorable fall baby trends from four brands, and showed us where to find them. Best of all, these darling companies are offering discounts codes to our viewers!



1. Ruffles: From ruffle sleeves to ruffle booties, we’re seeing ruffles in all the right places this fall! It’s a super sweet way to dress up any romper, onesie, or layette for little girls.

Who Does It Best: SpearmintLOVE

Buttery soft fabrics

SpearmintLOVE is the leading independent, online retailer in the baby and children’s soft goods market

Clothing for boys & girls from newborn to 12 years old

Plus, adorable nursery decor, games, books, dress-ups, and well priced kid stuff

Every order handpicked and shipped from Scottsdale-based warehouse

SpearmintLOVE www.spearmintlove.com

@spearmintbaby

DISCOUNT: 20% off with code LOVEGOODTHINGS



2. Texture We’re seeing all the fabulous cozy textures we love about fall translating to whimsical baby fashion. Knit, crochet, fur, pom poms, you name it! We’re loving all the adorable details that come in the form of mixing unexpected textures.

Who Does It Best: ChubbyBubbyBear

Simple and stylish clothing for babes

Owned and operating by a husband and wife who are expecting their very OWN chubby bubby bear right now

Have own darling lineup of signature products but also feature other handmade boutiques and top outfit pics for little ones

10% of profits donated to multiple causes of your choice

ChubbyBubbyBear www.chubbybubbybear.com @chubbybubbybear

DISCOUNT: 15% off with code UTAH



3. Matching Sets Twinning is winning!Whether you’re coordinating color schemes or going full-on matchy-matchy with your babe, brands are making fun sets for families this fall.

Who Does It Best: Milkmaid Goods

The perfect mommy-and-me set to lounge in at the hospital, the “Hattie” print for fall is adorable. They have a variety of prints to choose from for both girl and boy babies.

Quality products made with love in the USA and made to last

Great gift ideas: matching swaddle sets, headbands, hats, and most recently knotted gowns that mommies are loving

Want new moms to feel beautiful, confident, and comfy after having a baby

Also have diaper bags, nursing covers, play mats, and more (also have the Brooklyn Backpack and coordinating stroller straps on display)

Milkmaid Goods www.milkmaidgoods.com @milkmaidgoods

DISCOUNT: 10% off with code GTU10



5. Positive Affirmations Being pregnant in the height of a global pandemic is no joke. But I firmly believe our little babes can feel our energy, so choosing positivity and joy over fear and frustration is my focus right now. A fun way to remind ourselves to choose happiness is through fashion!

Who Does It Best: Azaria

Local company, based right here in Utah

Known for their incredible bags, but I found them through their fun and stylish loungewear that I’ll be living in after baby

Beautiful full-grain leather and vegan leather products including the most beautiful packable changing pads

www.azaria.com @azariabrand



