Baby shower giveaway, and giving ourselves grace as mom’s

Happy Wednesday! We have another giveaway today for Ali’s baby shower week, a gorgeous Petunia Picklebottom diaper bag. Watch and learn how it can be yours! Then, what TikTok star is in hot water for throwing a huge birthday bash, one where there was no social distancing? Next up, is how we get back in the swing of things and fix our schedules before school starts? Last but not least, we talk why we need to remember to give ourselves grace as mothers!

A bonus mini table talk brings us a discussion of when to ditch the bra vs when to wear it, and a debate on period panties. Would you wear them instead of tampons or pads?

We end the show with an exercise that relieves neck tension, and tell you the benefits of silence.