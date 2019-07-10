Baby Shark Live is coming to Utah!

Breaking News
  • On Good Things Utah today – Guess what’s coming to town? Baby Shark Live! We have details on the kid show of the summer, on it’s way to Salt Lake City. Plus, one man on the Bachelorette this season is speaking out on Instagram, asking fans to stop bullying his family. Find out why. And how do you make a fist? The way you curl your fingers actually says a lot about your personality. And finally grand parenting isn’t what it used to be. New research shows kids are spending less time playing and much more time on their devices.
  • Also, at the end of the show Brian tells us why men have it “so bad” these days. And how many of us are wearing our jeans more than five days before washing? The answer might surprise you! Hope you join us this morning for Good Things Utah!

