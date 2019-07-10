Baby Shark Live is coming to Utah!

The biggest gun show in Utah is coming up! With thousands of vendors, there will be something for every outdoor adventurer, hunter and gun enthusiast. Kourosh Haroni met with us to discuss all you need to know about the Rocky Mountain Gun Show and the CCW classes that will be offered.

If you're thinking about carrying a gun it is smart to take a class to get your Concealed Carry Permit. There is plenty to learn about gun safety when it comes to the rules and laws you must abide by. To sign up for a class go to their website or sign up at the show.