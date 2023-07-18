- On Good Things Utah this morning – Deena knows that Nicea loves her Honda and guess what – someone else does too! She caught two year old Link right in the middle of explaining his favorite car brand: and here’s a hint, Nicea watch out! You might not be the only one starring in those commercials soon…
- Also, amid the million things you juggle on a daily basis, regular haircuts probably aren’t high on the list. Between finding the time to even book an appointment and actually showing up, keeping on top of your tresses likely falls by the wayside (along with cleaning out the pantry and fixing that squeaky door hinge). Your time — and money! — is precious, though, so you might be wondering if you really need regular haircuts and, if so, how often. A hair pro is here to give you all the info you need… including why you might want to carve out time at least a few days a year for a trim. Essentially, how often you’ll need a haircut depends on your hair type and any heat styling and/or chemical treatments you use on your hair, as expert hairstylist and Curls’ brand educator Janelle Sands tells Scary Mommy.
- So really how often should you cut your hair? Generally speaking, “Most people experience roughly ½-inch of root growth per month regardless of hair type. Therefore, every three to four months, a light trim of at least ½-inch to ¾-inch should be trimmed depending on your hair goals,” she says. However, if you use chemical treatments or perform heat styling regularly, you’ll want to bump that up, trimming up to 1 ¼-inch every three to four months, says Sands. “The challenge with this in relation to hair types is that the more ‘texture’ your hair has, the more likely you are to feel like you do not see the new growth coming in. Hair shrinkage — which is typical for curly and coily hair types — gives the illusion that your hair is not growing.” But plenty of people with these hair types skip haircuts, which isn’t great for the health and integrity of your hair.
- Why are regular trims important? The longer you wait between routine trims, “the more you risk acquiring more split ends which can cause damage up and along the hair strand,” says Sands. It’s true. It might not seem like a big deal to skip salon visits, but according to Sands, “the hair hack of a lifetime is a regular recurring trim/haircut. When following a consistent haircut schedule, the hair will maintain its health with no fear of breakage.” If you’re experiencing postpartum hair loss, you might be tempted to push off your haircuts even longer (especially since you’re, you know, exhausted and caring for a baby). But Sands shares that hair changes during the postpartum period are due to hormonal shifts “and a release of hair may occur which may look like excessive shedding,” she explains. “Due to these shifts, it is common for postpartum women to cut off a substantial amount of hair to give the illusion of a thicker, more consistent density. A postpartum haircut is also great for getting rid of the thinning strands and starting new and fresh.” We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
Baby Link reveals his favorite car brand plus how often should you get a hair trim?
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now