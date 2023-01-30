SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Parenting can be complicated, but your children’s clothes shouldn’t have to be! McCall Taylor, the owner of Baby Bear Outfitters, showed us some of the products her business has to offer to simplify your baby gear!

One of Baby Bear’s biggest stand-out products is their diaper bags. Kids normally take around two and a half years to become potty trained, so why shouldn’t your bag last that long? Every diaper bag comes with a three-year guarantee to ensure it stays by your side as long as you need it. Baby Bear Outfitters has a seamstress in-house who is ready to fix up any bag that comes her way. The bags come in multiple sizes and have a removable lining to make for easy clean-up.

When it comes to apparel, they have your kids covered from head to toe! Sets like their Ollie set, Hooray set, and Happy set keeps your baby comfortable and stylish. They have a range of sizes to keep them dressed from ages 0 to 3. Don’t forget the accessories! Finish off every outfit with their Kenai moccasins, drool bib or catch bib, and head wraps.

Just when it couldn’t get any better, Baby Bear thought about the adults, too! They have the perfect gift for all the aunts in your life with their Cool Aunt’s Club hoodie.

To get their products for yourself, check them out on their website babybearoutfitters.com and use code “GOODTHINGS” at checkout for 15% off your purchase. You can also find them on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram!