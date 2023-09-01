SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It’s known as the “King of Jewish Desserts” also called Babka. Nate Leach is a bread master and joined us on the show to share his recipe for sweet bread.

Ingredients:

FOR THE DOUGH

1 tablespoon dry active yeast

⅓ cup + ½ teaspoon sugar

½ cup lukewarm water

4 ½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons vanilla

½ cup whole or 2% milk

or almond milk

¾ cup unsalted butter (or margarine), melted (1 ½ sticks)

2 eggs

Suggested fillings: 1 to 1 1/2 cups chocolate filling cinnamon sugar, or other filling of your choice



FOR THE FILLING

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup sugar

10 oz bittersweet chocolate chips

FOR THE SUGAR SYRUP

⅔ cup water

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions: