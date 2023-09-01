SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It’s known as the “King of Jewish Desserts” also called Babka. Nate Leach is a bread master and joined us on the show to share his recipe for sweet bread.
Ingredients:
FOR THE DOUGH
- 1 tablespoon dry active yeast
- ⅓ cup + ½ teaspoon sugar
- ½ cup lukewarm water
- 4 ½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- ½ cup whole or 2% milk
- or almond milk
- ¾ cup unsalted butter (or margarine), melted (1 ½ sticks)
- 2 eggs
- Suggested fillings: 1 to 1 1/2 cups chocolate filling cinnamon sugar, or other filling of your choice
FOR THE FILLING
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 10 oz bittersweet chocolate chips
- FOR THE SUGAR SYRUP
- ⅔ cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Instructions:
- For the dough: Place the yeast and ½ teaspoon sugar in a small bowl. Add the lukewarm water and stir gently to mix. Set aside until foamy, 5 to 10 minutes. In a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, mix together the flour, ⅓ cup sugar, and 2 teaspoons vanilla.
- In a medium saucepan, scald the milk (bring almost to a boil, until milk is just simmering). Allow to sit for 1 minute to cool just slightly.
- With mixer on low, add the water- yeast mixture, milk, and melted butter. Add the eggs one at a time.
- When the dough begins to come together, after 2 to 3 minutes, turn off the mixer and scrape down the sides. Raise the speed to hgh and mix for another 5 to 10 minutes until the dough is shiny, elastic, and smooth. It may seem like a long time to mix, but the result is worth the wait.
- Place dough in a greased bowl with a damp towel on top. Allow to rise 1 to 2 hours.
- Make the sugar syrup while the dough is rising: Combine the water, sugar, and vanilla in a small saucepan. Bring to a low boil until the sugar has dissolved. Set aside and cool. This syrup can be kept in the fridge for 2 to 3 months and makes enough for at least 2 batches of babka (6 medium babkas).
- Prepare three 8 ½-by-4 ½-inch greased loaf pans. Note: you can also make two larger round babkas that can be baked on baking sheets.
- Cut the dough into three equal parts (use a food scale for precision). Roll out one part into a rectangle. Spread one-third of the filling onto the rectangle and roll up along the shorter side (to create swirls inside).
- Once the dough is formed into a swirled log, cut it straight down the middle so the filling is exposed.
- Layer each cut piece on top of one another and twist. Place in a greased loaf pan.
- Repeat with the other two pieces of babka dough. Lightly drape a kitchen towel over the top of the pans. Allow to rise another 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 3500F while the dough rises.
- Bake for 20 minutes. Brush each babka with two layers of sugar syrup. Place back in the oven for approximately 15 minutes. The edges should be slightly brown and the middle should be slightly doughy.
- When the babkas come out of the oven, immediately brush each with another 3 light layers of sugar syrup. Allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Using a butter knife, loosen the sides of the babka from the pan and place on top of wire rack to cool.