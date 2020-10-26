Awesome 3D halloween makeup

Halloween is just days away, and what better way to celebrate than with some fun makeup that you can do yourself? Jen Springer of Classy Cosmetics was back on the show to show us how to create a 3D stitch in just minutes! You don’t need to be a professional, Jen assures us. It’s all about having the series of simple steps to follow, along with the right products for the job.

This stitch is fun, impressive, and easy to show off even outside of a mask! This is perfect for answering the door for trick-or-treaters, or accompanying your own kids while out and about Halloweening. Find Jen on IG at @classycozmetics and on her blog here.