Francesco LaFranconi and Bryan Bass from Carver Road Hospitality joined us on the show today to share a couple of tips when it comes to mixing up the perfect cocktail.

Francesco LaFranconi is a world-renowned, international award-winning mixologist and icon of cocktail culture will guest bartend tonight 4/29 in The Parlor from 8 pm-midnight. And, in honor of Cinco de Mayor and Kentucky Derby, he showed how to make Tommy’s Margarita and Refined Mint Julep.

Refined Mint Julep: Woodford’s Reserve Bourbon, fresh mint, apricot-honeybush syrup

Tommy’s Margarita: Tequila (brand TBD), fresh lime juice, agave nectar, salted rim

Flanker is Salt Lake City’s new multi-concept venue for dining, drinking, and entertainment located at The Gateway. There is something for everyone with a Restaurant offering elevated American fare, The Parlor Cocktail Lounge, Sporting Club, private karaoke rooms, and sports simulators. Flanker is open Wednesday thru Sunday evenings, plus Sunday party brunch starting at 11 am.

Website: www.flankerslc.com

Instagram @flankerslc