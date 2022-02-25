Award-winning designer, Afa Ah Loo, joined us on the show today. He has done work for Elle, Vogue UK, Utah Valley Magazine, and Pacificus Magazine. He discovered very early that fashion was his passion.

He started making clothes for his little sister and then grew from there. He showcases fashion inspired by the stories he wants to tell. He enjoys celebrating women. He featured the off-the-shoulder look, jacket dress, satin, and the hibiscus flower to celebrate his roots.

He believes there are no rules when it comes to fashion. “Anything goes,” he says. Corsets are back in 2022, and he showcases this in a multi-print full-length dress. He loves bold colors and patterns.

Afa Ah Loo will be part of a Fashion Show in San Francisco on May 27th and Utah Fashion Week in September.

Email: info@afaahloo.com

Social Media: (Facebook & Instagram) @afa.ahloo