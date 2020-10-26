Avoid wearing a “mask” in your relationship

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Candice Christiansen, Founder and Clinical Director of Namasté Center For Healing shared her wisdom and advice today for how to avoid wearing masks in your most intimate relationship. We all wear masks in our most intimate relationships; the goal is to not let them interfere with intimacy and connection.

Candice tells us people all too often wear various masks in their most intimate relationships-in the beginning they put on their “best” mask, hiding their flaws as much as possible. As time goes on, naturally our “best” masks fade and other masks are worn (oftentimes unconsciously). These are the “not so attractive” masks. For example, some people may wear a mask that keeps us from being vulnerable (e.g. detached, stoic, unemotional masks), masks of control (angry, manipulative masks), or a mask of resentment. Luckily there are ways to avoid wearing masks in relationships.

Ways to avoid wearing masks in your most intimate relationship:

Identify the masks you tend to wear and why you wear them

Talk about your masks with your partner (the “good” and “bad” masks)

“Befriend” your masks (get to know those parts of you that you don’t like)

Seek therapy to heal wounds that created these

Find Candice at www.namasteadvice.com and on facebook here