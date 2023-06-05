SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Although summer is the time for play and fun, why not throw in some education and learning into the mix! This summer, the Salt Lake County Library presents Summer Reading: All Together Now. Jeff Buydos joined us on the show today to discuss the benefits of summer reading and why you and your kids should participate.

Summer reading is an all-ages and all-abilities program. It is great for kids, teens or even the elderly. Benefits include increased test scores, better communities and improved mental and physical health. This summer activity allows for children to connect with others, make friendships and develop social skills.Participants can win prizes, including books, free and/ or discounted admission to local attractions. About 61,000 people participated in Summer Reading in 2019!

` Participating in such an event allows for parents and caregivers to connect with their children by offering mentally stimulating challenges, goals and games. For more information on this fantastic opportunity, visit their instagram.