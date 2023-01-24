SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you tired of the crowds and traffic in Park City during the Sundance Film Festival? Look no further than The Gateway, the premier destination for experiencing all the energy and excitement of the festival without the hassle. Morgan Everett from the Sundance Institute and Reed Slobusky from HallPass joined us on the show to share all the exciting happenings at The Gateway this festival season.

First off, The Gateway is home to Megaplex Theatres, a luxury remodeled venue that is hosting Sundance film screenings for the first time. Not only can you catch a film, but you can also visit the Official Festival Store located within the theater.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. The Gateway is also home to the Official Sundance Lounge, located at HallPass. Not only can you grab a drink and relax, but you can also enjoy live music performances at 7 pm and 9 pm. And the best part? Festival credentials are not needed and the entertainment is free.

Want to stay in the loop on all the happenings at The Gateway during Sundance? Be sure to follow along on Instagram at @atthegateway. Don’t miss out on the Sundance experience at The Gateway, where you can enjoy all the festival energy without the crowds and traffic.