SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for a fun appetizer but want to eat healthy? Well we have the recipe for you! To finish off appetizer week, our producer Matt Bello showed us how to make vegetarian and dairy-free avocado deviled eggs that are perfect for the big football game coming up.
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs
- ½ Ripe Avocado
- 1 tsp Garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp sweet pickle relish
- 1 Tbsp sour cream (can substitute for dairy-free sour cream, Greek yogurt, etc.) if needed for extra creaminess
- 1 tsp Dijon Mustard
- 2 tsp salt
- More salt and pepper to taste
- Smoked paprika for dusting
Directions:
- Hard boil eggs until center is firm but not darkening
- Peel and cut in half lengthwise
- Remove egg yolk and set aside in mixing bowl
- Place egg whites on plate or tray and set aside
- Cut and scoop avocado into a mixing bowl with egg yolks. Combine until smooth.
- Add sour cream, sweet pickle relish, garlic powder, salt, and Dijon mustard to the mixture.
- Put mixture into piping bag, or a Ziplock bag and cut off corner
- Fill egg white cups with mixture evenly. Sprinkle paprika on top, and serve.