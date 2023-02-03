SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for a fun appetizer but want to eat healthy? Well we have the recipe for you! To finish off appetizer week, our producer Matt Bello showed us how to make vegetarian and dairy-free avocado deviled eggs that are perfect for the big football game coming up.

Ingredients:

6 eggs

½ Ripe Avocado

1 tsp Garlic powder

2 Tbsp sweet pickle relish

1 Tbsp sour cream (can substitute for dairy-free sour cream, Greek yogurt, etc.) if needed for extra creaminess

1 tsp Dijon Mustard

2 tsp salt

More salt and pepper to taste

Smoked paprika for dusting

Directions: