Brett Lloyd, Owner of Learn to Sushi came by to teach us how to make a delicious Avacado Bomb Sushi Roll recipe and shared about his incredible business.

Brett’s business started in 2020 as a way to bring people some enjoyment to their homes during lockdowns with their close family. He’s been making sushi for about 5 years for friends and family. He started while he was traveling for work, he went to a Japanese restaurant and sushi bar and asked the chef how to make sushi. He showed him a few things. The next restaurant showed him a few more. For Brett, it was a way to express his artistic side and get rid of some stress while enjoying good food. For him, sharing this passion for making sushi with others is about watching them find the enjoyment in making the food and finding that artistic side of themselves through food. Initially, their cost was extremely high, they explored more ways to reduce their cost so anybody could do this, they opened a small ghost restaurant in South Salt Lake called: Sushi Sensei so they could buy food in bulk and now they have partnered with Habitat Coffee in downtown Salt Lake for group classes if you don’t want to do a private class.

Ingredients:

-Avocado

-Shredded Crab and Tuna

-Roasted Sesame Seeds

-Dynamite Sauce

-Eel Sauce

Directions:

Slice the avocado into halves (the long way)

2. Then slice the avocado into thin slices about a 1/4″ thick

3. Put some shredded crab and tuna into the avocado in the center

4. Roll the Avocado back into the shape of an avocado

5. Then add the roasted sesame seeds and Sauces:

6. Add Dynamite Sauce on top

7. Add Eel Sauce on top

Dynamite Sauce

Ingredients:

-1 cup mayo

-1 Tbsp Sugar

-1 Tbsp Chili Garlic Sauce

Directions:

1. Stir Together

2. Refrigerate

3. Use when cool

Eel Sauce

Ingredients:

-1/2 cup soy sauce

-1/2 cup white sugar

-1/2 cup mirin (Japanese sweet wine)

Directions:

Heat the soy sauce, mirin, and sugar into a small saucepan over medium heat.

2. Let it cook and stir until the liquid is reduced to about 3/4 cup.

3. Allow cooling before using.

Find Learn to Sushi on FB, and IG.

Find Sushi Senseii on FB and IG.