Julie Bird is the author of “I love you when you’re stinky”, a shame-free children’s book. She discusses what shame-free parenting is, and how it can help with the emotional trauma that plagues our culture. Emotional freedom is essential to nurturing safety and attachment in human relationships and developing a healthy sense of self.

