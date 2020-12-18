Authentic Italian Carbonara

Hive9 Protection is a locally owned sanitizing company that focuses on sanitizing commercial and residential locations. They are dedicated to doing their part to help protect local communities during this uncertain time.

Hive9 Protection specializes in sanitizing with electrostatic sprayers which have quickly become the leader in infection prevention and they are thrilled to be partnered with GlanHealth and exclusively sanitize with their products. GlanHealth products are free of harsh chemicals including bleach and alcohol, meaning they effectively sanitize any surface without fear of damage or discoloration.