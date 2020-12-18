Authentic Italian Carbonara

Elena’s mother calls this dish “the meal that saves lives!” Why? It’s easy, filling, tastes super bombastic, and it can feed a crowd. Whenever Elena would bring friends to dinner last minute this was a go-to- meal. If you are vegetarian sauté mushroom or asparagus with butter or olive oil and use the same method. We loved having Elena of Mama Mia Mangia in studio, and we know you will, too! Follow her on IG @mamamiamangia and onlie https://linktr.ee/Mamamiamangia
Ingredients
- 4 eggs (MUST BE room temperature)
- 2 cups freshly grated Parmigiano cheese
- Coarsely ground black pepper
- 1 lb (16 oz) of pancetta, guanciale, or bacon, sliced into pieces about 1/4 inch thick by 1/3 inch square
- 1 lb (454 grams) of pasta of choice
- Place a large pot of salted water (no more than 2 tablespoon salt per 500 gr pasta) over high heat, and bring to a boil.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, and Parmigiano until well combined
- Meanwhile, fry bacon in a pan, on the edge of crispness but not hard. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Add pasta to the water and boil until a bit firmer than al dente. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water, then drain pasta and add pasta to the skillet over low heat. Stir for a minute or so.
- Stir in cheese and egg mixture, adding some reserved pasta water if needed for creaminess. Serve immediately, dressing it with a bit of additional grated cheese and pepper.