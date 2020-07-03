Attitudes & Apple pie with Kim Duncan

Kim Duncan of 3 Key Elements was in studio to talk, “Attitudes & Apple Pie: Dealing with mixed opinions in the family”!

It’s summertime, we want to be around the people we love, yet our current situation is posing challenges we have never faced before

The issues: Our closest friends and family members may have a totally different opinions than we do, with people we love being triggered and offended. Others think that the way they think and behave is the way everyone else should think and behave also!



The Solution: Follow the 3 steps below to a happy holiday with your family!

1. Flexibility: Be open to try something new

a. Others have their own opinion of how to handle family gatherings, and it may not be the same as yours.

b. Plan activities that allow for others to have options and choices and that and will not put them in an awkward position.

c. For large family gatherings, choose activities that are outside or that you can have access to the internet for those that may have chosen to not attend live.

2. Understanding: Have compassion

a. Accept and acknowledge before the gathering that things will look different and feel different than what has happened in the past

b. Don’t shame others for their choices

c. Respect others choices and be open to allow others to handle the situation that fits their needs for their family.

3. Neutral: You can react or relate

a. Provide a place of safety and trust. Let others share their thoughts and feelings

b. Stay calm even when others may be triggered by a situation.

c. Look at this as a time to build healthier connections amongst the family.

Life Coaching is just $35 Per Month for My Life Coach Online Training! 3keyelements.com