Cat Palmer tells us there are several ideas to cultivate an attitude of gratitude all year that they’ve tried over the years, and we know you’ll find one that speaks to you.



1. Grab a mason jar and write down what you are grateful for. At the end of the year review it as a family or solo. Step it up and add a jar for acts of service you do and/or people do for you! You can also add a jar of things that bring joy. Anytime you are down, just read into the “joy” jar and read a few for a boost.



2. Grab a small daily calendar and write something you’re grateful for each day. Keep it short and sweet, filled with only the good stuff.



3. Get a prompt journal, this one is Cat’s favorite. “I like that it also asks me what is special about that day and has a unique question daily.”



There is science behind the attitude of gratitude! Greater gratitude means better sleep, improved relationships, self-esteem, it rewires your brain, and can make you 25% happier! It also simply helps us put things into perspective.

If you have someone special in your life, how do you show them gratitude? Cat and her spouse have a whiteboard at home and where they leave each other thank you notes and sweet messages.



Cat tells us, “I send snail mail and thank you cards. Are we slowing down and showing appreciation to others? These things take a couple minutes but often can last a lifetime. After my grandmother died, I found the little notes I would leave for her, as a kid, still tucked away in her day planner.”

We’re inspired! www.catpalmerphoto.blogspot.com for more info and links to prompt journals.

IG @catpalmerphotography