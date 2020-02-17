Attention cat lovers, this pet of the week is for you!

Deena was live at Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake this morning, surrounded by a whole crew of adorable cats available for adoption. We met Cupid, he’s approximately four years old, active, and loves to get up close and personal with people.

Garland is a six-year old curious black cat who loves to explore. She is playful, and has high energy. If a mellow cat is more your speed, there are plenty beautiful cats available who are perfectly content to sit on the couch and keep you company.

This leap year, February 29th, adoption fees will be waived for all adult cats. Shelters are full, and they all need homes so the next batch can come in and find their forever homes, too. Kitten season is coming, and you can help by fostering and bottle feeding! In the coming weeks, Best Friends will be releasing more on kitten foster orientation, and training programs, so keep your eye on the website!

Best Friends is located at 2005 1100 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 utah.bestfriends.org