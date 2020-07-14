Athleisure style with Chic Over 50

With many of us staying home, and working from home, it’s likely you’re spending the majority of the time in your comfy clothes! But there are ways to dress up your cozies, and make them chic. Shauna Evans of Chic Over 50 may have moved to St. George but you bet we’ll grab her when we can, and we’re so happy she was in town today to tell us how to kick up our athleisure!

She shows us examples, and talks us through what shoes work, when to tuck in a shirt, how to add a jacket or kimono, and so much more. Who doesn’t want to mix comfort with style? Take a look for Shauna’s fabulous tips, and find her at: Chicover50.com and on insta @chicover50