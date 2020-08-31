Atelier Boutique carries over 30 local artists’ work

We stopped by the most charming spot, Atelier Boutique in SLC to chat with co-owner Malinda Fisher. Artist owned and operated with over 30 local artists’ work, we saw everything from vintage clothing, pom-pom earrings, ceramics, and jewelry, including Malinda’s own made in-shop jewels.

Taking great care to keep staff and customers safe, masks are required, and only 2 shoppers are allowed in at a time. Atelier will be rolling out private shopping appointments for the holiday season starting in September, and they are now offering online and in-store shipping, delivery to the Salt Lake Valley, and contact-free pickups.

The boutique is gearing up for a vintage sidewalk sale where all vintage vendors will be setting up tables outside on September 5th!

Atelier is located at 341-3 West Pierpont Ave in SLC and online at atelier.boutique

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

