Each week on At Your Leisure, Chad and Ria Booth take us on amazing outdoor adventures across Utah and the Intermountain West – the kind of things families can do together or simply something for you to get your outdoor game on!

Here's a peek at some of AYL's upcoming adventures featured on the longest running outdoor recreation television program in the U.S.:

Red White and Road 2023:

Every year, At Your Leisure and Steadman’s Recreation put on the Red White and Road, a memorial motorcycle ride to honor those lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11th. The ride is a day of reflection and beautiful scenery as we ride Highway 12, one of the most scenic rides in the country. Highway 12 is designated an All American Road, which is reserved for only the roads that hold national significance and are a destination unto themselves.

Dig Paddlesports Petroglyph Tour:

Down near St George is a great reservoir inside Quail Creek State Park. There is camping, but it’s a great place for day trips. Within the park is Dig Paddlesports, a great rental and tour operation which can even teach you how to stand up paddleboard. They have paddle boards as well as kayaks, but they also offer tours around the area which include paddling, hiking, and a history lesson about the surrounding area. Including some great petroglyphs which are only accessible by water. One of the owners, Bill Ennis is a great resource for Native American, Spanish, and pioneer history as well as the geology of the area.

Polaris Xpedition:

Side x sides have made a lot of progress in the past decade, and their design and construction are getting more and more sophisticated. A new machine from Polaris is the inevitable evolution of OHVs, but it’s still a testament to how far the sport has come. The Xpedition is fully enclosed and sealed up, so you won’t have dust in your face, and you also have heat, and air conditioning and power windows. We went out with Curt and Jake from SlikRok Productions and Brett Hermansen from Van Goes near Porcupine Reservoir so they could test out their new machines.

