At what age do you start becoming your dad?

Father's Day is Sunday, and if you haven't grabbed a gift just yet, don't worry! We've got you covered.

Olio Skin & Beard Products: Skin-care, tattoo care, baby care and more. Nature-based, vegan products, hand crafted in small batches by folks with giant hearts. Made from the freshest, rawest, most organic ingredients. Created in the most eco-conscious, sustainable, and responsible way. Because they want to make a positive impact instead of a carbon footprint, and change the way you feel on the outside as well as within. We showed off Olio's beard oil, beard balm, and wood logo comb. Hop online to place an order, and to find the various spots you can find their items! https://olioskin.com and instagram @olioskinbeard

Drink simplicity: started by Chris & Chad, two friends who met in Business School and wanted to start a distillery together. They did the work, distilling classes for 5 years, visited distilleries and sampled the local spirits of 10 countries! In the end they developed a deep passion for gin, yet wanted to expand some of the other flavors they experienced to popular cocktails. The goal is to keep things simple, no overly ornate bottles, simple packaging, the product speaks for itself. www.drinksimplicity.com and instagram @drinksimplicity

Crisscross Crunch is a family owned business, the first two flavors created were spicy hot chocolate and peanut butter crunch, they now have salted caramel, toffee, death by chocolate, and candy cane flavors with more to come, this is found in many grocery stores and online. There's some online only specialties like chocolate dipped pretzel rods, chocolate covered peanut butter sandwich cookies, roasted cinnamon sugar almonds, and more. https://crisscrosscrunch.com and instagram @crisscrosscrunch Use discount code GOODTHINGSUTAH for 20% off on the website. There are also gift baskets, and free shipping for orders $50 or more!

Jed's Barber Shop: there are three locations to visit for a standard cut, long hair cut, buzz cut. Great with kids! Razor shaves, beard trims, shampoo wash, and design. Play a game of vintage pac-man while you wait, have a cold bottled soda to drink, chat with the great staff, and enjoy the work of local artist Cat Palmer's on the walls. Get dad a gift card today! http://www.jedsbarber.shop/ and instagram @jedsbarbershop