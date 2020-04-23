At what age do Americans consider themselves old?

- On Good Things Utah today – It’s a tricky question and one that no one likes to answer, find out what is the age when we say we “feel old”. (personally, we think age is a state of mind!) Plus, have you heard the term “quaranteaming”? Find out what it is and what doctors think about it. And what one mom did with her child at the grocery store recently that went viral. Surae says she just might have to try it! And is The Tooth Fairy safe from the coronavirus? Dr. Fauci weighs in and we think you’ll like his answer. And speaking of answers, parents are dealing with tough questions about the coronavirus from their kids – AND we don’t have all the answers! Find out what questions parents wish they weren’t asked.
- And at the end of the show, a book that will help your little ones feel comforted while everything around them is changing. CLICK HERE TO PRINT THE BOOK FOR YOURSELF
- And did you know a Disney character can virtually tell your kids goodnight? Surae has all the details from home. Hope you join us for a busy Thursday on GTU!