At what age do Americans consider themselves old?

Gandolfo's is helping to feed the healthcare professionals who are on the frontline in battling the COVID-19 epidemic in Utah County Hospitals. These healthcare professionals are the heroes that are working tirelessly day and night to help those affected by the COVID-19 virus. After speaking with these healthcare professionals, Gandolfo's understands that they are working around the clock fighting this pandemic from all angles. They are doing all they can to give back and are providing healthcare professionals with as many meals as possible.

Their goal is to prepare 200+ meals daily for the doctors, nurses, and staff members that work in the Emergency Rooms and Intensive Care Units in the hospitals of Utah County. If you want to help you can donate to their GOFUNDME page; you are helping to give back to your community. One small donation helps towards providing meals for the workers that are serving in these hospitals.